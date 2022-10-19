Martha Stewart wears nothing but an apron in a viral video

- Advertisement -

Lifestyle brand guru Martha Stewart has many facets to her. There is the cook, gardener, host and decorator extraordinaire and then there is the person who has been to jail for five months and is best friends with Snoop Dogg.

Of late Stewart who is 81 years old went viral in a social media campaign as she showed off the racier side of her personality by posting a video of herself wearing an apron with nothing underneath.

The viral video was posted in September and is to do with her partnership with Green Mountain Coffee. It shows her sipping her Pumpkin Spice brew wearing nothing but an apron and the coffee brand’s logo. The video has gained traction on Twitter especially in the last few days. Twitter users are saying Stewart is as bold as the coffee she is drinking.

This isn’t the first time Stewart made the news for drinks. In 2020 she posted a pouty-lipped pool pic. The domestic goddess had Twitter on fire.

The octogenarian also received a lot of compliments for looking that good at her age.

One Twitter user said, “I’m only working out 5 days a week to look as good as Martha Stewart in nothing but a kitchen apron by the time I hit forty.”

After posting the video, Stewart spoke to Yahoo!, about her ad, stating;

“I think I look fine and I’m in good shape. I’m healthy, I’m vibrant, I’m energetic and I’m still the curious person I’ve always been. [Posing in only an apron] didn’t’ faze me one iota. I walk around in a bathing suit, so if I can walk around in a bathing suit or a strapless dress and feel good, I can walk around in an apron.”

Stewart recently launched her own podcast titled The Martha Stewart Podcast which premiered with Snoop Dogg as her first guest.

