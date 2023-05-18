Martha Stewart, 81 is Sports Illustrated oldest cover star

“I hope this cover inspires you to challenge yourself to try new things, no matter what stage of life you are in. Changing, evolving, and being fearless – those are all very good things, indeed.”

Active lifestyle and ‘great diet’

Stewart maintains her figure cover girl ready by attending daily Pilates classes, following a great diet, and prioritizing successful living. She actively engages in horseriding and emphasizes the importance of abstaining from smoking and consuming minimal amounts of alcohol for maintaining good health.

During the 1980s, Stewart gained fame by introducing a line of successful cookbooks. With an impressive portfolio of over 99 books, she has further expanded her ventures by launching her own magazine, restaurant, podcast, and TV programs.

Currently, Stewart hosts three programs on Roku, namely Martha Gardens, Martha Cooks, and Martha Holidays. Additionally, she takes on the role of moderator in The Martha Stewart Podcast, conducting insightful interviews with accomplished business leaders across various industries.