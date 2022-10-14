Marvel announces delayed release dates for Avengers 6, Fantastic Four and Deadpool

- Advertisement -

Marvel has confirmed new release dates for its stable of films consisting of Avengers: Secret Wars, Fantastic Four and Deadpool according to Digital Spy.

Currently, a ton of titles have been pushed back, delaying Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

All the movies have had their dates moved. Its other movie Blade is facing a production delay. After saying goodbye to director Bassam Tariq, Blade which stars Marhershala Ali is facing a delay and production has been temporarily shut down. Disney has now shifted the reboot’s release date from Nov 3, 2023, to Sept 6, 2024.

The Deadpool threequel has been moved from September 6, 2024, to November 8, 2024. The highly anticipated Deadpool 3 starring Ryan Reynolds as the main character is also seeing a delay. It will also see Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine. Jackman last played Wolverine in the film Logan.

Fantastic Four has been moved from November 8, 2024 to February 14, 2025.

The follow up to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty titled Avengers: Secret Wars will now premiere on May 5, 2026.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will premiere on May 2, 2025 and will be directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige said that Marvel’s upcoming films will fit in with each MCU phase. Phase 4 will include the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which will be out in February 2023 and will end with Thunderbolts in July 2024.

Fantastic Four will be launched as part of Phase 6 in February 2025 and it will be closely followed by Avengers: The Kang Dynasty on May 2, 2025 and Avengers: Secret Wars on May 5, 2026.

The Marvel presentation also confirmed the official title for Phases 4 to 6: The Multiverse Saga.

- Advertisement 2-

Read More News:

Luxury train ‘Palace on Wheels’ begins commercial operations after two years

Related Posts