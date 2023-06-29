Mary Trump says ‘every single relationship in my family… is transactional’

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump said that every single relationship in the Trump family is transactional. In a Deep State Radio podcast on June 23rd she said that Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump have no choice as no legitimate company wants to hire them so they are stuck with where their bread is buttered.

Mary Trump who is a psychologist by profession said of Ivanka. “Ivanka Trump actually reminds me of my grandfather a little bit, which is not a compliment. She has always been highly critical of Fred Trump, calling him a ‘high-functioning sociopath’ father who shaped Donald Trump.

Family relationship

Ivanka Trump, despite being married to a man hailing from a genuinely affluent family, is not reaping the same benefits she invested in her father’s political career, Mary Trump says.

Mary’s recent actions are seen by some as a defection from her uncle, Donald Trump, with whom she has been closely associated. So much for family relationship.

Despite being a constant at the White House when Trump was president with her husband Jared Kushner she distanced herself from her father the moment he announced his candidacy in November 2022.

Love

“I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics.

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena, I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and will always be proud of our many administration’s accomplishments,” she had said in an Instagram post then.

Interestingly there has been much conjecture from Mary Trump and other political bigwigs that Kushner may have been the Mar-a-Lago mole who told the FBI about the classified documents.

The Photo above is from Wikipedia

