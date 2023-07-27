Matt Damon revealed that kissing Scarlett Johansson was hell

Matt Damon, the lead actor in “Oppenheimer,” shared some interesting details about his experience kissing his former Marvel co-star, Scarlett Johansson. During a segment called “Agree to Disagree” on LADBible, alongside Emily Blunt, his co-star in Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster, they discussed whether it’s essential to inform someone about their bad breath.

Both Blunt and Damon were in agreement on this matter, advocating for honesty in such situations. Blunt stressed the importance of fresh breath, especially during intimate scenes while filming with co-stars. Her advice was simple yet effective: brushing teeth, using mouthwash, and chewing gum to maintain a pleasant breath.

Kissing someone attractive like Johansson

Taking the opportunity to reminisce about one such “intimate scene,” Damon recalled the time he had to kiss the fabulous Scarlett Johansson while filming “We Bought a Zoo,” where she played his love interest. Damon humorously joked about the difficulty of kissing someone as attractive as Johansson. However, the real twist came during that particular kissing scene – they had nailed a great two-shot before lunch, ending it with the kiss, and everything seemed fine.

But after lunch, Johansson realized she had an onion sandwich, leading to an unexpected situation. When they returned to the set for the shot, she realized the lingering effect of the onions on her breath.

Onion breath from Damon

Damon fondly recalled Johansson’s reaction when she exclaimed, “Oh, s-t! I had an onion sandwich!” Damon made light of the situation and joked that his co-star’s breath smelled of “roses.”

Since 2005, Damon and Luciana Barroso have been married. The couple, who were recently photographed smooching in public, have four daughters: Alexia, 24, Isabella, 17, Gia, 14, and Stella, 12.

In terms of Johannson, the “Avengers” actress married Colin Jost in 2020. She has a 2-year-old son Cosmo with the “Saturday Night Live” cast member and a 4-year-old daughter Rose with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

