MB: Johor poised to be regional hub for drones, robotics with dedicated zone in Iskandar Malaysia

Johor needs an integrated ecosystem to enable the state to further develop the digital sector, especially for the Southeast Asian region

Malaysia
ISKANDAR PUTERI, Dec. 8 — may become a major player in the regional and robotics industry with a dedicated zone that could attract investments worth RM350 million and create over 1,000 job opportunities by 2025, said Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

He said the Drone and Robotic Zone (DRZ) Iskandar has great potential and will make the state as a leader in the region’s drone and robotics industry.

He said the initiative was also in line with the state ’s efforts to set up a Digital Hub in the region as announced in the Johor Budget .

“Johor needs an integrated ecosystem to enable the state to further develop the digital economy sector, especially for the Southeast Asian region.

“The establishment of this zone is also expected to attract investment worth more than RM350 million, besides creating more than 1,000 new job opportunities in the drones and robotics industry,” said Hasni in a virtual address during the event’s launch at DRZ Iskandar in Bandar Medini here today.

Witnessing the launch of the event was , Technology and Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

DRZ Iskandar is a between Iskandar Investment Berhad (IIB), together with global logistics company DHL and Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre (MaGIC).

IIB president and chief operating officer Datuk Khairil Anwar Ahmad said exploration in drone and robotics technology could be utilised in various economic sectors.

“Among the sectors involved are , agriculture, logistics and various branches of the services sector.

“In addition, a better understanding of this technology will also enable to explore the use of drones and robotics in various other sectors in the ,” he said.

Khairil Anwar pointed out that the latest situation involving the has seen digital technology play an important role, especially in driving the country’s economic sector.

“As a country, we need to keep pace with the latest technology by making Singapore an example, where digital technology is integrated in their daily affairs,” he said.

