Home Asia Featured News Meet the U.K’s high-ranking minister whose in-laws are wealthier than the Queen...

Meet the U.K’s high-ranking minister whose in-laws are wealthier than the Queen of England!

Sunak’s success is making waves in not only because of his Indian heritage but also because of his links with Mr Murthy

Rishi Sunak
Sunak is the son-in-law of founder billionaire Narayan Murthy

Author

Avatar
Kazi Mahmood

Date

Category

AsiaFeatured NewsInternational
- Advertisement -

Widely touted as a potential Conservative party leader, the UK chancellor ’s handling of the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic is impressive.

However, he is coming under intense scrutiny with the calls upon the UK ’s ethics watchdog to investigate him for lack of transparency.

A Guardian story suggests the chancellor did not declare his wife’s multi-million dollar business portfolio in the official register of ministerial interests.

In question is Sunak’s wife, , whose company International Market Management (IMM) is linked to a scandal in Mauritius.

- Advertisement -

The company manages a chain of restaurants and funnels investments through Mauritius to reduce taxes paid in .

The move is not illegal but they raise questions on ethics and transparency, which are core values of the minister’s extended family members.

But who are the 40-year-old in-laws? They are one of India’s richest businessman – .

Sunak’s success is making waves in India not only because of his Indian heritage but also because of his links with Mr Murthy. Murthy is hailed as the father of India’s -boom. Some call him the ‘Steve Jobs of India’.

- Advertisement -

Observers see Sunak as a Tory leader-in-waiting and interest in his in-laws has increased with awkward questions about the immense wealth and multi-national business dealings of his super-rich in-laws.

The question is whether the Mauritius scandal and the lack of transparency in wealth declaration could hurt his rapid rise in British politics?

Recent revelations about his wife’s various stakeholdings and wealth “larger than the Queen” raised curiosity.

British readers are scrambling for more information on the extent of the family’s richness.

- Advertisement -

The Guardian’s investigation points to the emergence of a range of financial assets held by Sunak and his close family.

However, The Independent U.K. says the larger-than- public persona of Narayan Murthy in India overshadows these reports and an alleged lack of transparency in Sunak’s own declarations of interest.

‘The Steve Jobs of India’

Narayan Murthy’s personal story is a rags-to-riches story of middle-class families. He started a company with just $250 and a six-person team in Pune in 1981.

From that time, up to 2014 and as the chief executive and chairman of , Murthy has built a reputation among experts and market analysts as one of the country’s greatest entrepreneurs.

The Independent U.K. says Murthy, whose wealth is now worth $2.5bn, is known for putting an emphasis on business ethics and corporate governance.

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Budget 2021 vote debacle: Opposition’s best bet now is to reorganise for GE15, say experts

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 30 -- Analysts say attempts by the Opposition to block Budget 2021 at the committee level...
Read more
Featured News

Tengku Zafrul: Govt targets shadow economy, no more selling of duty-free cigarettes

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 28 -- The announced several measures to improve revenue collection including from the shadow economy,...
Read more
Featured News

Patriot: Bringing back National Service would be a waste of taxpayers’ money

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 29 -- Veterans' group Persatuan Patriot Kebangsaan (Patriot) has slammed the government's purported plans to reestablish...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram