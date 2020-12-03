Meet the U.K’s high-ranking minister whose in-laws are wealthier than the Queen of England!

- Advertisement -

Widely touted as a potential Conservative party leader, the UK chancellor Rishi Sunak’s handling of the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic is impressive.

However, he is coming under intense scrutiny with the calls upon the UK government’s ethics watchdog to investigate him for lack of transparency.

A Guardian story suggests the chancellor did not declare his wife’s multi-million dollar business portfolio in the official register of ministerial interests.

In question is Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, whose company International Market Management (IMM) is linked to a scandal in Mauritius.

The company manages a chain of restaurants and funnels investments through Mauritius to reduce taxes paid in India.

The move is not illegal but they raise questions on ethics and transparency, which are core values of the minister’s extended family members.

But who are the 40-year-old in-laws? They are one of India’s richest businessman – Narayan Murthy.

Sunak’s success is making waves in India not only because of his Indian heritage but also because of his links with Mr Murthy. Murthy is hailed as the father of India’s IT-boom. Some call him the ‘Steve Jobs of India’.

Observers see Sunak as a Tory leader-in-waiting and interest in his in-laws has increased with awkward questions about the immense wealth and multi-national business dealings of his super-rich in-laws.

The question is whether the Mauritius scandal and the lack of transparency in wealth declaration could hurt his rapid rise in British politics?

Recent revelations about his wife’s various stakeholdings and wealth “larger than the Queen” raised curiosity.

British readers are scrambling for more information on the extent of the family’s richness.

The Guardian’s investigation points to the emergence of a range of financial assets held by Sunak and his close family.

However, The Independent U.K. says the larger-than-life public persona of Narayan Murthy in India overshadows these reports and an alleged lack of transparency in Sunak’s own declarations of interest.

‘The Steve Jobs of India’

Narayan Murthy’s personal story is a rags-to-riches story of middle-class families. He started a company with just $250 and a six-person team in Pune in 1981.

From that time, up to 2014 and as the chief executive and chairman of Infosys, Murthy has built a reputation among experts and market analysts as one of the country’s greatest entrepreneurs.

The Independent U.K. says Murthy, whose wealth is now worth $2.5bn, is known for putting an emphasis on business ethics and corporate governance.