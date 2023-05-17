Megan Fox has body dysmorphia

Megan Fox is known to have a beautiful figure. However, the Jennifer’s Body star thinks otherwise and in the latest Sports Illustrated 2023 issue, she talked about having body dysmorphia.

“I have body dysmorphia—I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me. There’s never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever,” she said.

Fox on her sickness

Fox also added, “When I was little, that was an obsession I had of but I should look this way. And why I had an awareness of my body that young I’m not sure. … The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending.”

The mother-of-three who shares children with former husband Brian Austin Green shared that as a child, she was always critical of her image and had an “awareness” and “obsession” with her body.

Upbringing not the cause

Megan Fox recently opened up about her body insecurities and clarified that her upbringing had no influence on her obsession with her appearance. Despite growing up in a religious environment where bodies were not acknowledged, Fox stated that her insecurities were deeply rooted and not a result of her upbringing. In a joint interview with Machine Gun Kelly in 2021, she candidly admitted to having numerous insecurities. Fox also emphasized the misconception of beauty, highlighting that individuals who are perceived as beautiful may not feel the same way about themselves. In terms of her relationship with MGK, rumors of a breakup circulated in February 2023, but sources revealed that the couple is allegedly back on good terms following a healing vacation in Hawaii. MGK, also known as Colson Baker, had been spotted attending various events without his "twin flame."

