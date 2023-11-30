Megan Fox had ectopic pregnancy before miscarriage with Machine Gun Kelly

In a recent interview with WWD, Megan Fox shared that her miscarriage experience with Machine Gun Kelly wasn’t her first pregnancy loss. The actress revealed that she had previously undergone an ectopic pregnancy when she was younger and hinted at other undisclosed challenges she had faced, acknowledging their sensitivity.

While addressing this loss, Fox also hinted at other private experiences she hasn’t spoken about publicly, acknowledging the intensity and difficulty of these challenges, particularly the emotional weight they carried despite having faced similar issues in the past.

Megan Fox and the ectopic pregnancy

An ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilized egg attaches itself outside the uterus, often within a fallopian tube, rendering it unable to develop normally.

Hard to cope

Reflecting on her most recent miscarriage, Fox found it notably harder to cope with compared to past experiences. She attributed this difficulty to the deep love she shared with MGK, making the loss more heartbreaking and leaving her in profound grief and sorrow.

MGK hinted at their miscarriage during his performance of “Twin Flame” at the Billboard Music Awards, dedicating the song to their unborn child. Only later did Fox publicly confirm the miscarriage in her poetry collection, “Pretty Boys Are Poisonous,” where she expressed her emotional turmoil and the profound impact of the loss through poignant verses.

Miscarriage written in book

Megan Fox, a mother to three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, had previously opened up about her miscarriage in her book, describing her emotions and the poignant moments she shared with her unborn child. Her poems reflect the pain, sorrow, and unanswered questions she grappled with during that time.

The book delves into moments such as an ultrasound image at 10 weeks and heart-wrenching contemplations about bidding farewell to her unborn child, depicting the pain and longing for what might have been.

While MGK has a daughter named Casie from a previous relationship, Fox co-parents her three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. The couple, Fox and MGK, began dating in 2020, got engaged in 2022, briefly fueled breakup rumors, and have since reconciled.

