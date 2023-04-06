Meghan Markle Hires Michelle Obama’s Ex-Press Chief, Sparks Political Rumours.

Meghan Markle has paid almost £90,000 to Michelle Obama’s former press chief Katie McCormick Lelyveld’s PR company. The money was paid through the Archewell Foundation. Lelyveld was Michelle Obama’s press secretary from 2007 to 2011. She also worked for Hilary Clinton and ex presidential candidate John Kerry.

The money paid by the foundation was listed as for ‘strategic support for social impact PR’. Markle has also been cultivating politicians along the way such as California governor Gavin Newsom. She and Harry held a video meeting with him in October 2020.

The Daily Mirror reported that in 2021, Markle was said to have cold-called several US senators on their personal phones to grill them over a law for paid family leave. Republican Senator Shelly Capito said that she had wondered how the Duchess had obtained her number at the time.

Meghan Markle, President?

“I’m in my car, I’m driving. It says called ID blocked. Honestly… I thought it was Senator Manchin. His calls come in blocked. And she goes ‘Senator Capito?’ I said, ‘Yes’. She said ‘This is Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex”.

According to a Sun report, the biographer of Meghan Markle and friend Omid Scobie said that she “has her eyes set on the US presidency.”

Katie McCormick Lelyveld’s company better known as KMLSA describes itself as a company that “global leaders turn to navigate challenges with reputational, political, philanthropic, legal and financial lenses” and boasts of having “decades of dynamic experience with influential leaders.”

Political Ambition

Associate editor of The Daily Mirror and royal insider Russell Myers’s said that the payment made by Meghan Markle “gives you some indication about whether (Meghan) has political ambition.”

“Some people have said it’s frankly ridiculous but I wouldn’t bet against it. Love them or loathe them they are very popular and everybody talks about them,” he said.

