Meghan Markle rebrand means going “solo” to save everything

After the Spotify “divorce,” Meghan Markle is reinventing herself in order to save her career and her dwindling public image. The move is to go solo and implement a “total rebrand” in order to salvage whatever is left of her diminishing popularity.

Meghan Markle ‘rebrand’

Now, Meghan has signed a deal with her successful talent agency, William Morris Endeavor (WME). But Harry didn’t. As Marie Claire recently reported, Meghan looks set to be a “one woman’s show” in the near future and Harry is working on his own projects.

According to OK, Meghan was advised that she had “no future” working with Prince Harry and needed to move away from the idiomatic “Sussex brand.”

“They believe that by taking more action on their own, Meghan will have a better chance of getting her career back,” a source said.

“Saving her career” likely means bouncing back after her and Harry’s $20 million Spotify deal that fell apart with much fanfare last month.

“Meghan is disappointed with the disrespect from Spotify and the impact it has had,” a source said. “It completely upset her, utterly humiliating and heartbreaking.

At WME, Ari Emmanuel, the lead agent for Meghan’s team, advised Meghan to professionally change her name and start over as herself instead of being half of the Sussex family.

Without Prince Harry

Offers have reportedly been flooding for Meghan without Prince Harry, and Meghan is considering them carefully.

Rumored projects include Meghan’s relaunch of her popular blog, The Tig, to her own memoir, to her highly paid influencer career.

As Meghan leans more toward her show business career, Prince Harry will focus more on humanitarian work. Likewise, Prince Harry is set to release his Netflix documentary Heart of Invictus next month, and is also said to be working on a solo Netflix documentary about Africa.

“The agency will focus on growing multi-faceted business ventures within the agency and in the wider ecosystem, including film and television productions, brand partnerships and more,” WME wrote on Instagram.

