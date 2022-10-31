Mel B of Spice Girls talks about engagement to Rory McPhee

- Advertisement -

It is 2 become one for Spice Girls’ Mel B AKA Melanie B as she recently got engaged to boyfriend Rory McPhee. McPhee is Brown’s hairstylist and they have been going out for three years.

Mel B appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox in the U.K. on Friday, October 28 to discuss her romantic proposal. Ruby Wax, the host who is a pal of Brown and also a comedian asked Brown how she was proposed to.

She responded, “He said, ‘I love you, you’re my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”

According to Brown, McPhee, 36 popped the question while they were on a getaway in Berkshire.

“There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel — which was Cliveden. It was very romantic. I love flowers,” she added to Wax.

The hairstylist, who worked with the singer on this season of The Masked Singer, often posts hairstyles he gives his now-fiancee on his Instagram account.

Mel B and McPhee

Per the outlet, Brown was also in a prior relationship with Eddie Murphy, whom she shares a daughter, Angel Iris, 15, with.

Mel B and McPhee have been keeping their relationship relatively private but the singer and hairstylist often post both their work on Instagram, tagging each other as well as posting Brown’s latest looks for her various TV appearances.

This union will be the Wannabe singer’s third marriage. She was previously married to Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 to 2000, and to Stephen Belafonte from 2007 to 2017.

Mel B claimed that Belafonte abused her for many years but he denied so. Brown is also the mother of three daughters, She shares 23-year-old Phoenix Chi with Gulzar, 15-year-old Angel Iris with ex Eddie Murphy, and 10-year-old Madison with Belafonte.

“For a good year and a half I couldn’t even bear for somebody to stand near me or be hugged. Apart from hugging my kids and my family, anything else would make me feel traumatized,” Brown told The Guardian in 2020 about the mental health difficulties she suffered in the wake of her ex-husband’s alleged abuse.

“I was like, well, if I don’t touch anybody and don’t let anybody come near me, I’ll be OK. You can’t live like that. But the trust issue is always going to be there. It takes someone who is going to understand and be compassionate and take everything super-super-slow.”

Though she didn’t name names at the time, Scary Spice hinted at her relationship with McPhee — and why it was so special. “I’m with someone who’s very kind. Very, very kind,” she shared. “And more than anything we’re really good friends from way back.”

