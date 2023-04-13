Melania Trump claps back on rumours about her

Melania Trump has recently spoken up about the rumours that have been spreading about her since her husband’s arraignment.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 charges of falsifying business records in connection to an alleged hush money payment made during his 2016 campaign.

Melania on Political Appearances

Melania told People magazine that she is ‘uncomfortable’ with political appearances and Page Six also reported that she is hesitant to join her husband’s 2024 campaign.

She also said that people should use “good judgment” when reading anonymously-reported news about her. She released a statement on April 11 stating;

“News organisations have made assumptions about the former First Lady’s stance on subjects that are personal, professional, and political over the past few weeks. In these articles, unnamed sources are cited to bolster the author’s claims.

We ask readers to exercise caution and good judgement when determining whether or not stories concerning the former First Lady are accurate, particularly when they fail to cite Mrs Trump as a source of information.”

Melania’s former aid Stephanie Winston Wolkoff told Newsweek that she believes that Melania is angry about the affairs.

“I never expected to see her there. Her silence is deliberate, it is her weapon of choice and her protective armor. Of course she knows about Donald’s affairs, she knows everything. But her silence is her dignity. She will stand by her husband, as she always does. I don’t think Melania is humiliated by his affairs – but she is angry.”

Melania and Me

Wolkoff is also author of the book ‘Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady.

During a 2018 Good Morning America interview Melania did comment on her husband’s alleged affair with Stormy Daniels saying, “I’m a mother and a First Lady and I have much more important things to think about and do. I know people like to speculate and media like to speculate about our marriage and circulate the gossip.”

Another source told People magazine, “She remains angry and doesn’t want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned. She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends.”

Photo above is from Wikipedia

