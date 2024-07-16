Melania Trump will be dropping in on her husband’s campaign trail at national convention

Melania Trump has hardly been seen during President Trump’s 2024 campaign trail. Just as everyone is about to give up on her, the former First Lady says she will be appearing at the upcoming GOP convention in Wisconsin.

However, her appearance will be just that, an appearance, as she has no speaking engagement scheduled for the event.

GOP strategist Alex Conant said that it shouldn’t really matter if she speaks or attends as at the end of the day, people vote for the presidential candidate and not their spouse or their vice president or even their staff.

“It’s about the person at the top of the ticket. Sure, family dynamics can be a distraction or an asset, but they’re not likely to be decisive,” said Conant.

There have been many rumours and speculation about Melania’s absence on the campaign trail. Specifically, after Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts over hush money, which was said to have been paid to keep his affair with porn star Stormy Daniels quiet.

However, Trump has continuously denied the affair and maintains that his wife is very supportive.

“I have a wonderful wife who has to listen to this stuff all the time. She’s fine. I think it’s very tough on her, but she’s fine,” said Trump.

Melania has not appeared at the Iowa caucuses, New Hampshire primary or Super Tuesday primaries. She also did not attend the debate between Trump and President Biden.

Ohio University president Katherine Jellison said there really is no precedent for what Melania should and shouldn’t be doing in relation to her husband’s campaign especially since she has never been the conventional political wife anyway.

“But since Ms Trump never played that conventional role to begin with and supporters don’t expect her to, the fact she has chosen to largely step out of the spotlight isn’t so surprising,” said Jellison.

Speaking about the assassination attempt on her husband on July 13 at the Butler, Pennsylvania rally, Melania asked Americans to put aside their political differences and recognize their political leaders as human beings with families.

“When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of devastating change. A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald’s passion – his laughter, ingenuity, love of music and inspiration. The core facets of my husband’s life – his humane side – were buried below the political machine. Donald, the generous and caring man who I have been with through the best of times and the worst of times,” said Melania.