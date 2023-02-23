Men Drooling For Overweight Women 

If you believe that only skinny women are attractive to men, leaving overweight women with no chance, you’re sadly mistaken. According to Vanguard, society is becoming increasingly accepting of women with fuller figures, and there are many opportunities for them to showcase their beauty. In fact, beauty pageants for curvy women are becoming more and more popular worldwide.

Furthermore, Vanguard conducted multiple interviews with plus sized women. One of them stated that they met a skinny guy at a party. They became intimate almost immediately, and he was completely smitten with her. He then explained that he enjoys the sensation of a woman taking charge and that he prefers women with curves.

He told her, “’I adore voluptuous women and the way their soft flesh feels against me.’

Skinny girls are too bony and vain, but you are truly stunning. You care about me for who I am, not just my looks!”

Skinny men liking overweight women

This phenomenon is not an uncommon one. The Sun also did an article related to this topic. Robbie Tripp, a rapper who is into larger women, told the press that he received hate for his preference. There are other men who support his music, particularly those who are into plus sized women as well.

Anti plus size rhetoric

If you're wondering why our society has turned into such a freakshow, look at what behavior gets rewarded with puff pieces in places like the New York Post, praise and positive attention and you won't be confused anymore. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 21, 2023

Conservatives are against the body positivity movement. Recently, Cierra Jade, who is 30 years old, has endured years of hurtful remarks about her weight. One individual even told her that she would not survive past five years if she did not lose weight. The constant cruelty and negativity towards her body have left a lasting impact on her mental and emotional wellbeing.

Unfortunately, there were several negative comments on the Twitter post regarding Cierra Jade. The world has gotten more inclusive, and there are some who are not accepting it. However, there are those who are pushing the boundaries even further, which in the end ruffle feathers.

Regardless, whether a man likes a woman for being overweight or skinny, it is down to the individual’s preference. The same can be said for women who prefer overweight, skinny or muscular guys. As long as the relationship is consensual and both partners are happy, nobody should be able to judge them.

