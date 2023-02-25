Alibi or mental breakdown: Texas man kills neighbor, blames ‘Satan’ for the murder

Tamorian Moore from Texas allegedly murdered an elderly man residing next to him and told police that he blacked out and blamed Satan for the killing.

Moore, 23, was arrested on Saturday and charged with first-degree murder after police found 81-year-old Leonard Foster’s body in his home.

An unnamed person called 911 on Saturday afternoon and said that when they went to check on Foster, he wasn’t home and his car was gone. The caller added that they saw Moore driving around in Foster’s vehicle and carrying garbage bags out of his home.

Don’t Blame Satan

Officers arrived at the home and apprehended Moore then found Foster dead in Moore’s home.

Moore told police while being questioned that he thought Foster was trying to seduce him and “Lucifer” or Satan killed him, adding that he blacked out, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox 7 Austin.

- Advertisement -

A medical examiner determined that Foster died from blunt force trauma and had cuts on his body.

Moore is being held at the Travis County Jail on a $1 million bond. Jail records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Truly insane or just an alibi?

There is a possibility that Moore “actually thought Lucifer” killed his neighbor. After all, mental illness is a common occurrence even when someone looks normal to other people in society.

Reports from the National Institute of Mental Health estimate that one in five people in the United States lives with a mental illness or approximately 46.6 million people.

That’s a lot of people who might be “seeing or hearing things” that other people do not see or hear. Tamorian Moore may be one of them.

- Advertisement -

On the other hand, he could just be using the “mental blackout” theory to get him out of the rut.

What actually happened when Leonard Foster was killed will depend on the findings of mental health experts who will be asked to testify during Moore’s trial. That is if there will be one.

Read More News

Related Posts