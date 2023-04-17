Methods on how to practice manifestation before you sleep

Manifestation appears to have become quite the buzzword and it’s all over the place. As many of us hope for things to work and come true for us, we examine how to make possibilities happen and to align with our goals in life.

Manifesting is a self development practice that requires you to think about what you want and take steps towards it.

Woman & Home magazine says that when it comes to manifestation one must let go of self doubt, get clear on goals, practice gratitude and take action but manifesting before sleep has greater impact on the psyche.

A Video On Manifestation

Author of How To Manifest, Gill Thackray said, “When you’re getting ready to sleep, your brain is relaxed and in the alpha state which means you’re more receptive to manifesting techniques. It’s an enormously helpful way to cleanse any residual negativity or doubt from the day and press rest. Plus, it’s an effective way to incorporate manifesting into your routine.”

Host of podcast Law of Attraction Changed My Life, Francesca Amber said that quality sleep counts when it comes to manifesting.

“A good night’s sleep and repetition of on our manifesting goals are both crucial to the process, so creating a bedtime routine that involves both will yield powerful results,” said Amber.

Self development expert Moon Starr adds, “Create a strong nighttime self-care routine. A good night’s sleep is key to manifesting as when you feel well-rested you also vibrate at that higher frequency.”

A gratitude practice also helps a lot. Researches at Penn University found that a regular gratitude practice increases resilience and optimism.

“That’s exactly the kind of universal energy that we want to connect with when we’re manifesting,” says Thackery.

Starr says when you go to sleep grab your journal or say out loud what you’re grateful for.

Manifestation of Positivity

“It could be a reflection from the day or over time. Feel the gratitude of having those beautiful experiences, people, places and things. This helps you to focus on all the good in your life and greatly increase your quality of life, too.”

Amber also advocates a self love practice that invovles saying, “I deeply and completely love and accept myself exactly as I am” and then adding a statement that sparks positivity such as

“I am in the process of attracting all that I need to do, know, and have to attract [insert your own personal goal here]”.

