Michael J Fox reveals his feelings on possible Back to the Future reboot

Michael J Fox has revealed that he would be ok with someone else playing the part of Marty McFly in a reboot of the popular 80’s film Back to the Future.

In an interview with Variety magazine he said, “I’m not fanatical. Do what you want. It’s your movie. I got paid already,” he said.

He also said that the director Bob Gale was smart not to redo the story.

Michael J Fox on the Reboot

“I don’t think it needs rebooting because are you going to clarify something? You’re going to find a better way to tell the story? I doubt it,” Micheal J Fox said.

He also said that he was never approached to continue the story of Doc and Marty past the third outing of the saga which was released in 1990.

- Advertisement -

“I was in the early stages of Parkinson’s at that point, so I don’t know that I would have wanted to take that on. Right after Part Three had one well, there might have been conversations about it, but I never got involved in them.”

However, it appears that the co-star of Michael J Fox, Christopher Lloyld seems a bit more open to the idea of returning as Doc.

“I would love to do a sequel, but I think Bob Zemeckis and [producer Steven] Spielberg felt that they told the story in the three episodes. But if somebody has a brilliant idea that would justify a fourth film it might happen.”

Back to the Future came out in 1985 and has since become a cult classic with a combination of comedy and science fiction.

Set it in the same year it follows the life of Marty McFly, a teenager who is accidentally sent back to 1955 in a time travelling automobile built by his eccentric scientist friend Emmett ‘Doc’ Brown.

- Advertisement -

Back in 1955 he inadvertently prevents his future parents from falling in love – threatening his own existence – and is forced to reconcile them and somehow get back to the future. (Excerpt from Wikipedia)

Read More News

Holly Richards, plus-sized Jetstar passenger who bought two seats, humiliated

Photo above is from Wikipedia

Related Posts