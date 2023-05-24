Michael J Fox reveals his feelings on possible Back to the Future reboot

Michael J Fox has revealed that he would be ok with someone else playing the part of Marty McFly in a reboot of the popular 80’s film Back to the Future.
In an interview with Variety magazine he said, “I’m not fanatical. Do what you want. It’s your movie. I got paid already,” he said.
He also said that the director Bob Gale was smart not to redo the story.
Michael J Fox on the Reboot
“I don’t think it needs rebooting because are you going to clarify something? You’re going to find a better way to tell the story? I doubt it,” Micheal J Fox said.
He also said that he was never approached to continue the story of Doc and Marty past the third outing of the saga which was released in 1990.
“I was in the early stages of Parkinson’s at that point, so I don’t know that I would have wanted to take that on. Right after Part Three had one well, there might have been conversations about it, but I never got involved in them.”
However, it appears that the co-star of Michael J Fox, Christopher Lloyld seems a bit more open to the idea of returning as Doc.
“I would love to do a sequel, but I think Bob Zemeckis and [producer Steven] Spielberg felt that they told the story in the three episodes. But if somebody has a brilliant idea that would justify a fourth film it might happen.”
Back to the Future came out in 1985 and has since become a cult classic with a combination of comedy and science fiction.
Set it in the same year it follows the life of Marty McFly, a teenager who is accidentally sent back to 1955 in a time travelling automobile built by his eccentric scientist friend Emmett ‘Doc’ Brown.
Back in 1955 he inadvertently prevents his future parents from falling in love – threatening his own existence – and is forced to reconcile them and somehow get back to the future. (Excerpt from Wikipedia)
