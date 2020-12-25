Home Celebrity Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for knockdown price

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch sold for knockdown price

Neverland, a name taken from the Peter Pan tale of a boy who refused to grow up, became Jackson's favourite retreat

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 25 — Michael Jackson’s famed Neverland Ranch in has finally sold, more than 10 years after the of the pop star abandoned the property following his trial on charges of molesting a young boy there.

Billionaire investor Ron Burkle, a former family friend of Jackson, recently bought the sprawling 2,700-acre (1,100 hectare) estate, his spokesman said yesterday.

The Journal said the estate, which was renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch several years ago, sold for US$22 million (RM89.3 million) according to public records. In 2015, the asking price was US$100 million and in 2017 was re-listed for US$67 million.

Burkle’s spokesman said the businessman saw the investment as a land banking opportunity. He spotted the estate from the air while looking at another location and contacted Tom Barrack, the founder of investment company Colony Capital LLC, to seal the sale. The ranch was off the market at the time.

Jackson, who died from an overdose of the anaesthetic Propofol in 2009 at age 50, bought the property in Los Olivos, about 120 miles (193km) north of Los Angeles, in 1988 for US$19.5 million (RM79.2 million). After financial troubles, in 2008 he handed over the title to Colony Capital LLC, which held a loan on the property.

Neverland, a name taken from the Peter Pan tale of a boy who refused to grow up, became Jackson’s favourite retreat and famously featured a zoo, a railway and theme park rides.

It also was where he entertained , one of whom brought molestation charges against the singer that resulted in a 2005 trial and Jackson’s on all charges.

Jackson vowed never to return to Neverland after the trial.

Burkle is the controlling shareholder of Soho House, a private members club that attracts people in the and industries and which has properties in , , Los Angeles and .

