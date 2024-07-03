Michelle Obama isn’t going all out to campaign for Joe Biden because she’s upset with the family

Michelle Obama is rumoured to be unhappy with the Biden family over their treatment of her good friend Kathleen Buhle, who also happens to be the ex-wife of Hunter Biden.

Sources say Obama is not campaigning for Joe Biden because the Bidens have distanced themselves from Buhle for years since her divorce.

It is alleged that the Bidens have been blaming Buhle for their son, Hunter’s divorce as well as his addiction to drugs and penchant for prostitutes.

Buhle is said to have been upset that the Bidens were more concerned about people finding out about Hunter’s behaviour than his actions themselves.

Buhle’s friends were also unhappy that her daughter, Naomi Biden, was photographed with Jill Biden for a Vogue cover shoot for her wedding at the White House, but Buhle was not invited.

Obama and Buhle have been friends ever since the Obama administration and used to work out and have drinks together.

In her book The Light We Carry, published in 2022, Obama wrote about going on regular walks with her friend, Kathleen.

White House and Obama aide deny any rift

The White House, however, has denied any of this as being a reason for her silence. The assumption is simply that she does not engage in partisan politics.

According to Michelle Obama’s communications director Crystal Carson, there really is no issue at all. “Mrs Obama has already said she supports President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign. She is friends with Kathleen and the Bidens. Two things can be true,” said Carson.

Jill Biden attended Michelle Obama’s mother’s funeral recently, showing just how close the family is with her still.

Buhle testified in court last month that she discovered Hunter Biden’s drug use when she found a crack cocaine pipe in an ashtray on the porch outside their home.

She also described having to often check his car for drugs so that their daughters wouldn’t get caught driving around in a car with drugs in it.

Whether it’s out of loyalty to her friend or her reluctance to be involved in partisan politics, it appears Michelle Obama will be keeping mum for much of the Biden campaign. One source at the White House said that Michelle Obama has said that campaigning in any context is not her favourite thing to do after eight years in the White House.