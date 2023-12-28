Microsoft and OpenAI are sued by the NYT for violating copyrighted works

The New York Times is attempting to stop the practice of using its articles to teach chatbots by suing OpenAI and Microsoft for alleged copyright infringement.

The case, which was filed on Wednesday in a federal court in Manhattan, claims that millions of NYT articles were improperly used for training purposes by the corporations’ advanced AI models.

The newspaper claims that there could be significant financial ramifications, possibly in the billions, from possible copyright violations in just its publications.

A lawsuit has been filed against OpenAI and Microsoft for their technological partnership, according to The Times, which claims that the companies’ innovations amount to an “unlawful use of The Times’s work to develop artificial intelligence products, directly competing with the publication.” an article from aljazeera.com mentioned.

According to the lawsuit, these companies’ AI chatbots are using The Times’s significant journalistic investment without authorization or payment to develop replacement products that could jeopardize the newspaper’s capacity to provide its services.

This legal dispute raises ethical concerns about using journalistic content without the required permissions or compensation, highlighting the conflict between technological innovation and intellectual property protection.

Confrontational methodology

The New York Times, unlike organizations like Germany’s Axel Springer or The Associated Press, which made agreements with OpenAI, adopted a confrontational approach to the rise of AI chatbots. Following ChatGPT’s launch last year, Microsoft—a significant OpenAI investor—quickly incorporated AI capabilities into its products.

This emphasizes the divergent approaches to AI adoption in the media, highlighting the assertiveness of The New York Times in contrast to other media giants’ collaborative techniques and the changing relationships between technology and media.

“These tools were built with and continue to use independent journalism and content that is only available because we and our peers reported, edited and fact-checked it at high cost and with considerable expertise,” aljazeera.com said.

