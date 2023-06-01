Mike Pence running for president in 2024

Former Vice President Mike Pence is running for president against Donald Trump in the Republican primary and current President Joe Biden. The announcement will be made next week, in a kickoff speech in Iowa.

Pence is preparing a confrontation with the former boss, who he just dumped after the attack on January 6.

People don’t know Pence

Co-chair Scott Reed said earlier this month to a small group of reporters that “people know Mike Pence, they just don’t know him well.” This campaign is going to reintroduce him to the nation as his own man, not as vice president, but as a true conservative — a Reagan conservative — on economics, social issues, and national security, Reed added.

Many believe Mike will have to strike a delicate balance between portraying himself as the best Republican to challenge President Joe Biden, claiming the same policy victories as Trump, and not alienating Trump’s followers despite Trump’s frequent criticism of him.

With the June 7 deadline, Pence keeps his commitment to decide by the end of June. Weeks after a collection of conservative pals started a political organization to back his candidacy, he is set to make his declaration.

It would be premature for anyone to write Pence off, according to Doug Heye, a former RNC communications director.

“A lot can happen,” said Heye, “and certainly when you have the front-runner who is under indictment and possibly facing other indictments, that can scramble the field before next November.” If there is a scramble, it’s unclear where that support then goes, which is why you see so many people getting in; they clearly see a vulnerability with Trump. And while he’ll undoubtedly face some challenges, it’s obvious that Pence is the only one who fully understands those.

Prior to a town hall with CNN in Des Moines on June 7 after the inauguration speech, Pence will release a campaign video, a source told ABC News.

