Miley Cyrus named youngest Disney Legend

Miley Cyrus has been named the youngest person ever to be given the Disney Legend status.

Cyrus, who is 31 years old, was one of 14 people to join the ranks of Disney Legends this year, along with Harrison Ford, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kelly Ripa, Angela Bassett, composer John Williams and puppeteer Frank Oz.

Speaking at the D23 fan event, she recalled her days as Hannah Montana, becoming quite emotional as she held back tears during the ceremony.

“In my heart, I was Hannah Montana. And I was so proud to be,” she said.

Cyrus also spoke about how she almost didn’t get the role because she was “too small”. She was, however, called back after the pilot was fully cast and auditioned again, and she got the role.

The role then cemented her fate as the Disney legend she is today.

“I stand here proud to have been Hannah Montana because she made Miley in so many ways. This award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her loyal, amazing fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality.

“To quote the legend herself, ‘This is the life,’ she said in closing, name-checking one of Hannah’s Radio Disney hits.

The Walt Disney Company chief executive officer Bob Iger said,

“To be named a Disney Legend is the highest honor our company can bestow on anyone, reserved for those whose talent and achievement have earned them an enduring place in our history,” he said. “The fourteen individuals to be honoured as Disney Legends this year have each made extraordinary creative contributions across the worlds of Disney and we look forward to celebrating them at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.”

Cyrus first appeared in the pilot episode of Hannah Montana in 2006. The show ran for four seasons and ended in 2011. The story was about the life of a typical teenager named Miley Stewart who had a secret life as a famous singer named Hannah Montana.

Subsequently, Hannah Montana: The Movie also came out in 2009.

Cyrus wrote on X, “16 years ago, my life changed forever when HM premiered. Because of your loyalty and support I’ve had the honor to travel the world for over a decade and perform for fans that bring so much greatness into my life.”

Thank you. Such an honor to be inducted as a Disney Legend. This award is dedicated to Hannah Montana and all of her fans. You’ve shown me legendary love & loyalty. Forever grateful. pic.twitter.com/q7vvL4Iz8V — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 12, 2024