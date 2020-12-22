Home Celebrity Milind Soman does intense core in new , fans are impressed

Milind Soman does intense core exercise in new video, fans are impressed

The marathon runner recently shared another video that showed him doing hanging leg raises while maintaining impeccable form

India, Dec. 21 — If Monday blues are hitting hard and you are looking for inspiration for a , we suggest, you head on to Milind Soman’s . The enthusiast, is known for his extreme sessions, often shares glimpses from his routines on media in an attempt to urge his followers to as well.

The marathon runner recently shared another that showed him doing hanging leg raises while maintaining impeccable form. The clip started with the 55-year-old standing under a bar amid lush greenery. He then held the bar, stretched his body and got in the position of a leg raise. The actor held his position for some time, which is extremely impressive.

In the clip, Milind can be seen wearing a blue sleeveless T-shirt which he teamed with a pair of matching blue shorts. The actor was also seen working out barefoot. He shared the awe-generating video with the caption, “’s all about the core #coreworkout #feelitreelit #reels #instaree (sic).”

Benefits of Hanging Leg Raises

Hanging leg raises is known to be one of the best exercises for increasing the abdominal and core strength. The exercise also strengthens the muscles in your arms. A hanging leg raise is better than a crunch as only engages the upper abs, whereas, leg raises engage all the abdominal muscles, including the lower abs.

It was not just who were impressed by the actor’s form. Milind’s followers also praised him in the comments section of the video.

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar share a lot of workout posts with picturesque backdrops from all around the world. Have a look at some of them:

Milind and Ankita got married in a private ceremony two years ago in Alibaug, near Mumbai. The same year, they tied the knot once again in , barefoot, while standing in front of a waterfall.

