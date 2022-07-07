Miriam Margolyes says Leonardo di Caprio is ‘smelly’ and ‘boys don’t wash’

- Advertisement -

Eighty one year old actress Miriam Margolyes has labelled Leonardo DiCaprio “smelly” saying that boys don’t wash.

The actress who was last seen in the Harry Potter series as Professor Sprout reminisced about the time she worked with the actor many years ago in the 90s film Romeo and Juliet.

Margolyes starred in Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 adaptation of Romeo and Juliet with Leonardo.

In an interview on This Morning, Margolyes had the audience in gales of laughter with her witty comments.

“He was a bit smelly because it was very hot in Mexico and young boys don’t make themselves fragrant, they don’t wash all the bits,” she revealed.

The hosts of the show Holly and Phil started laughing even more when she revealed that she even reminded the This Morning’s show production team about personal hygiene.

She also apologized for being offensive in the past.

This Morning’s show host however encouraged her saying “It’s such a shame because we love it when you just let rip,” but Miriam added: “I know but it upsets some people.”

“And I don’t want to upset people because the whole thing is, life is s**t at the moment, it really is. It’s terrible,” she continued – forcing the presenting duo to apologise on her behalf.

She tried to apologise for offending viewers, but ended up swearing

Realising her language, she added: “I’ve let myself down, sorry.”

“I just want to make people happy! I apologise to everybody for that word!”

Fans were over the moon about Miriam’s frank demeanour and took to Twitter to comment.

“We should have three doses a day of Miriam. She’s a tonic, much, much better than medication. God I love that woman’s honesty that somehow gets you in fits of laughter. Long may she rein (sic)”

“Ohhhh I adore @MMargolyes sooo much! There’s no one else quite like her – she’s hilarious #ThisMorning’; ‘Miriam Margolyes is a legend and such a national treasure #thismorning,” chimed a third.

She has even farted in her last appearance on the morning show, with Philip bursting into uncontrollable laughter.

A giggling Phillip announced: “I can’t. I can’t. I’m professional, I should pull myself together. Miriam’s just done the most enormous fart.”

As the hosts burst out laughing, Miriam exclaimed: “You outed me!”

In her previous interview, she also spoke about Philip’s bravery in speaking about his sexuality.

She said: “You’re very brave too because you came out. I sort of thought you might be gay when I met you because you’re a bit camp. And I’m a bit camp too.”