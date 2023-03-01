Misgendered Person Wreaks Havoc

A video was posted on the conservative Twitter account, End Wokeness, where a group of people are wreaking havoc over a person being misgendered. The 2020s is seeing a rise of liberal Americans identifying as an inanimate object as their gender. However, this is regardless of their biological gender.

Buzzfeed news stated that Jeffree Star has recently come under fire after making derogatory comments about the use of they/them pronouns in a viral podcast clip. He has since defended himself against accusations of transphobia. Jeffree, then citing the fact that he employs several transgender individuals among his staff of over 100 people of diverse backgrounds.

Despite this, Jeffree maintains that he simply doesn’t agree with the use of pronouns. He insists that individuals are either male or female, regardless of their gender identity.

This topic is one of the hottest topics debated on social media. There are many who are vehemently against such pronouns as they claim that it is grammatically incorrect. On the other hand, liberals are saying that people have the right to feel comfortable with what they identify as.

Misgendered person causing havoc

who knew a "he said/she said" situation could escalate so quickly… — Caleb Parke (@calebparke) February 28, 2023

- Advertisement -

The video quickly gained traction, amassing over 2.6 million views, and sparked a variety of reactions, particularly from conservative voices. Some are arguing that the increased sensitivity around language means that even using binary pronouns like he/she can land you in hot waters. This is due to the fact that someone may have “misgendered” another individual.

This viewpoint stems from the historical practice of identifying individuals based on their biological sex. This has been the norm for centuries. This perspective has faced criticism for failing to acknowledge the existence and rights of non-binary individuals, who do not identify as exclusively male or female.

Am black but I feel white inside and identify as white. If someone calls me black, can I call it misracing me? This insanity is going too far. — TruBasic (@Kaleon_ug) February 28, 2023

Netizens are poking fun at the situation citing that they will purposely misgender someone in order to cause this exact reaction. Another person claims that they are a Black person and feels on the inside that they’re White. Would it be appropriate for someone to identify as someone from a different race due to their internal feelings?

- Advertisement -

However, many have pointed out that using gender-neutral pronouns, such as they/them, is a simple way to show respect and inclusivity towards people of all gender identities. Overall, the conversation around language use and gender identity continues to be a complex and important topic in modern society.

Read More News

Related Posts