Miss Philippines Earth 2022 Jenny Ramp shares beauty tips

Jenny Ramp, the 19-year-old Filipino-American beauty from Tarlac who is Miss Philippines Earth 2022, hopes to be the fifth Filipina to win the Miss Earth title when the international pageant is held in Okada Manila next month. The last winner was Karen Ibasco in 2017.

It’s going to be a big competition, with close to 90 candidates from all over the world participating in the Miss Earth 2022 finals on Nov. 29. Jenny said she is both excited and pressured at the same time to represent the Philippines as the host country.

“I am now training intensively because the challenge ahead inspires me to do better,” she added.

Of course, Jenny does not want to have a pimple or experience skin irritation during the Miss Earth activities, so investing in skincare is part of her pageant preparation.

“Skincare is a priority because there will be lots of restless nights. Every day there’s going to be an activity. We’re going to be sweaty, We will feel dirty, and we’re going to be wearing a lot of makeup, so it’s really important to have a proper skincare routine,” Jenny pointed out.

She added that she always has to “wear a lot of makeup and on some days, it’s heavier than what I am wearing now.”

“So It’s really important to take care of my skin and I use these amazing products from Glutanex. I always see the results. It’s so good on my skin. I always feel glowing and refreshed. Am so thankful that skincare products like this exist,” Jenny stressed.

Glutanex is a Korean skincare brand which has chosen actress Song Ji-hyo of Running Man fame as its endorser.

Jenny recommends the Glutanex Melanin Blocking Sun Stick which has SPF 50+ for sun protection; the Glutanex Glow Balm which is a portable moisturizing stick; and the Aqua Booster to make the skin super hydrated. She also raved about the brand’s AHA BHA LHA Exfoliating & Pore Cleansing Toner which contains 10,000 ppm of tea tree to fight acne and make the skin clear.

Going to sleep with makeup on is a big no-no for the beauty queen, so she also swears by the Glutanex double-sided Toner Pads – one side is for exfoliating while the other side is for wiping off dead skin.

Jenny is a second year psychology student at the Holy Angel University in Pampanga. She is a fan of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, and it is her dream to visit Siargao. She said she is happy to explore the “wonderful ecotourism” of the country in her job as Miss Earth Philippines 2022.

