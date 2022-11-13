Mom heartbreaking letter on Actor Lee Jihan

- Advertisement -

The mother of Korean actor and “Produce 101” season 2 alumnus Lee Jihan, who died in a crowd crush in Itaewon, Seoul on Oct. 29, posted a heartbreaking letter addressed to his late son.

Lee Jihan, 24, was one of the 157 people including 26 foreigners who died during the Halloween celebration in Itaewon, a multicultural district that is home to many bars, restaurants and shops.

The number of people who died from the horrific tragedy rose by one from 156 to 157 on Nov. 11 as the Korean government announced that a soldier was added to the tally.

Using his son’s Instagram account, Lee Jihan’s mother wrote a heartbreaking letter and posted it on Nov. 11.

At the time of his death, Lee Jihan was part of the upcoming drama “Season of Kkokdu,” starring actress Im Soo-hyang and actor Kim Jung-hyun. In the drama, he took the role of Im Soo-hyang former boyfriend.

“I write this letter hoping my son can read this somewhere. I want to spread [the tragedy] to everyone so that nothing like this ever happens to anyone again,” Lee Jihan’s mother wrote along with his photos as a baby and actor. This is really heartbreaking!

She added, “You went through so much before filming for ‘Season of Kkokdu’ began. You worked out daily and I was always so heartbroken when you asked, ‘Mother, can I eat this?’ because you were on a diet [.] I still cannot believe what happened because it’s so absurd and preposterous,” the Korea JoongAng Daily reported.

“God, please take me instead, please return him. My son, stay there without pain, please be safe. Mom will follow,” she added.

The funeral for Lee Jihan was held on Nov. 1.

According to Korea’s Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, besides the 157 who died, 197 people were injured including 32 who were seriously injured.

