Money: Want 30k euros? Go to Italy

- Advertisement -

Do you love locations that have picturesque history, packed with delightful architecture and art and on top of that earn some money to appreciate such beauty? Then decide to live in Italy and get 30k euros for it.

This quaint town named Presicce, situated in one of Italy’s southernmost corners, is flinging money at new and would-be residents.

As the New York Post reported, authorities are offering $30,000 to purchase an unclaimed residence and start calling it home.

“There are many empty homes in the historical center built before 1991 which we would like to see alive again with new residents,” local Presicce councilor Alfredo Palese told the news outlet of the village which dates to the Middle Ages.

“The more-than-affordable offer is not yet set in stone,” Palese noted, but more information and applications will likely be available via Presicce’s town hall website in the next few weeks.

Money offers

“Qualifications will include buying property constructed pre-1991 and becoming a resident of Presicce. A 500-square-foot home will cost in the $25,000 range.

“We will be offering money, up to 30,000 euros to people willing to move here and buy one of these abandoned dwellings. The total funding will be split in two – it will go partly into buying an old home and partly into restyling it if needed,” Palese added.

The money is sourced from a merger with a neighboring town in 2019. The joining of Presicce and Acquarica resulted in a bit of extra funding, and a total population of 9,000 or so.

Palese further clarified that “After the merger, as per Italian law, our wider territory will be blessed with more public funds, roughly [1 million] euros per year for several years forward, which we intend to invest to revitalize the old district.”

Authorities in Presicce hope the offer of a cash incentive will breathe new life into their depopulating town, where newborns are fewer each year.

Presicce-Acquarica

- Advertisement 2-

A municipality in the Province of Lecce in the Italian region Apulia, it was established on May 15, 2019, by the merger of the municipalities of Presicce and Acquarica del Capo.

The southern Italian town of Presicce-Acquarica is home to some beautiful baroque architecture.

The streets are tiled with marble and a lavish church stands lofty in its town square. It is believed to be one of Italy’s “most beautiful villages,” according to Forbes. In addition to its alluring character, the town is only about a 15-minute drive away from the nearest beach.

So, what are you waiting for?

Read More News:

- Advertisement 3-

Khloe seen cuddling baby son

Related Posts