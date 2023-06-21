Tik Tok star and billionaire’s daughter has a £350k car and designer bags and she’s only 10

At 10, any little girl’s most prized possession is probably her Barbie doll or miniature handbags made from plastic but not for Moo Abraham. The billionaire’s daughter owns Mercedes G Wagon and a £2,000 Louis Vuitton bag and that’s not all.

Her social media name is ‘The Billionaire’s daughter and she is often dressed in designer clothes. The 10-year-old walks around in Gucci, Hermes and flashy diamond jewellery.

MOO ABRAHAM and Her Parents

Her parents Adam and Emily Abraham have a pre-loved luxury goods store in London and say they are billionaires but no one knows their real net worth.

Moo skyrocketed to fame last year when she went on TikTok and spoke about the cost of her outfit which came to a whopping £58,500-this included a £10,000 watch and £4,000 necklace.

Moo has two other siblings and her mum says, “She has a couple of little designer bags which we have collected for her over the years, the Louis Vuitton Nano Speedy is her favourite.”

In a recent video she was seen getting a Mercedes–AMG G63 wrapped in a metallic unicorn colour -eight years before she can actually get her driver’s license.

Other videos that have taken the TikTok world by storm include a video of her shopping at Harrods, buying her dad Adam, 36, a private jet and handing out cash to strangers in the street.

1.7 Mllion Followers

Moo has 1.7 million followers on Tik Tok and her mum insists that her 10-year-old is not spoilt.

“I do understand that a lot of the Tik Toks give the impression of Moo being spoilt, but people don’t see what goes on behind the scenes. Moo certainly doesn’t get everything she wants and she really appreciates what she does get, because she sees the hard work that goes into being able to buy these things,” said Emily.

Her mum insists that she “understands the value” of her luxury products and is “very appreciative” of the designer brands she owns.

“We always teach her that she’s in a very privileged position and is able to help others because of that.”

Moo even walked the catwalk for London Fashion Week this year.

“We did go shopping to Harrods before the shows and Moo picked out a gorgeous dress to wear which his now her favourite outfit,” said Emily.

The photo above is from TikTok

