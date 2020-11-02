Muhyiddin toys with emergency ahead of Budget

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin says declaring a state emergency is the only way to stop any elections in the country.

This came ahead of the Parliament seating today and the tabling of the Budget 2021 by the Perikatan Nasional government.

This will be Muhyiddin’s first budget and if experts are arguing if he gets it wrong, it effects might spill beyond 2021.

Nevertheless, the embattled PM seem to have an upper hand on the Parliament proceedings this week.

He tamed the shrew and is prepared to embark on a new mission: get the budget voted. The Barisan Nasional seems united once again behind the PM and the Umno has toned down its fight for juicier roles and posts in the PN government.

Yet, revisiting his failed bid to get additional powers to push for a health emergency, Muhyiddin says he fears if elections are held in Sarawak it might lead to a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

He says the Batu Sapi by-election this Dec 5 cannot be stopped except if there is an emergency.

“If the election cannot be postponed for any reason, my appeal to the citizens in Batu Sapi (by-election) and Sarawak is to be careful,” Muhyiddin said.

He reminded Malaysians the Federal Constitution says elections must be held within 60 days of any announcement of a vacated seat.

His speech came amid rumours he is trying to push for another bid to get emergency to be declared.

The rumours came after a Perikatan Nasional Senator and Senate president Rais Yatim advised Putrajaya to make a second attempt at securing an emergency declaration.

However, Umno has said it will not back such a move and has made its intentions clear it wants elections after the COVID-19 threat is diminished.

Covid-19 cases are still on the rise Sabah with cases exceeding 500 every day. Yesterday alone, 799 new cases were reported.

Sabah remains the state with the largest number of daily cases since the end of September, with a total of 13,701 cases.

Other states placed under a conditional movement control order (CMCO) are Selangor, Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur.

Muhyiddin also says if elections must carry on, changes to the election SOPs by the Election Commission (EC) would not be so effective.

He says they would be unable to prevent voters from red zone areas from leaving their homes to vote in other localities.

“For example, we cannot prevent people living in Kuching from voting in Samarahan, Sri Aman, Miri and Bintulu and others to go out to vote. The same goes for Sarawakian voters who live in Sabah, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan and other states with a high number of Covid-19 cases.

“The federal government cannot stop them from voting as that is their right under the Federal Constitution.”