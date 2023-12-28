Eddie Murphy talks about filming new Beverly Hills Cop movie in his 60’s

Eddie Murphy became famous in the 80’s for his iconic role as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop. Now he is all set to relive the role in 2024 as the new film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F will be released soon.

When Eddie Murphy first played Axel Foley in 1984 he was only in his 20s. Now 40 years later he will reprise the same role. On his return to the franchise in the fourth instalment he says. “It was a hard one. I did Axel Foley when I was in my 20s. I am not in my 20s anymore. It was an action movie. So it was a rough one. But we got through it.”

He spoke to People magazine about his role. “It’s a physical movie and I had to do some physical stuff… I like to be on the couch, I don’t like to be jumping over and shooting and running. And as a result… at the end of the movie, I had a knee brace and my back is messed up. But the movie is gonna be special.”

Murphy – reading scripts

He also said that he had been in the works for the last decade and he had read at least five to six scripts. The movie’s producer Jerry Bruckheimer, said the new film is going to tug at your heartstrings and viewers should keep tissues handy.

The film will also see the original cast members making a comeback. Reinhold, Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot will be be there along with new cast members like Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylor Paige.

The movie will stream next summer on Netflix.

Eddie Murphy is currently appearing in the Christmas movie, Candy Cane Lane. The film hit a milestone on Amazon Prime video and is currently number 1 worldwide.

The film is the most watched Amazon MGM Studios-produced movie ever to debut in the United States.

Cover Photo: YouTube