Elon Musk, Zuckerberg’s feud continues unabated at Congress’ AI summit

In a showdown that gripped the nation’s capital, the tech titans Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg appeared no closer to reconciling their differences during Congress’ groundbreaking AI summit on Capitol Hill in their ongoing feud. Despite months of Musk clamoring for a “cage fight” with his rival, the SpaceX magnate revealed that he had not engaged in direct dialogue with Zuckerberg on the matter.

As the curtains drew back on this high-stakes encounter, Musk was queried about his intentions following a meeting with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Capitol Hill. In response, he cryptically remarked, “If he wants to.” When pressed about whether he had managed to communicate with Zuckerberg, Musk’s response was terse: “Not directly.”

The drama between these two tech behemoths had been simmering for months, their public exchanges fueling anticipation for a face-off of epic proportions. Musk’s earlier statement to the press had set the stage: “This meeting of tech billionaires could go down in history as important to the future of civilization.”

Feud goes on at summit

A glimpse of their gathering at the “AI Insight Forum” held on Capitol Hill captured both individuals positioned at the farthest reaches of an exceptionally lengthy table. The feud goes on.

Joining them at the summit were prominent tech figures, including Bill Gates from Microsoft and Sam Altman from OpenAI, both of whom have had their share of disputes with Musk.

The rivalry between Musk and Zuckerberg dates back to 2016 when a SpaceX rocket mishap destroyed Facebook’s inaugural satellite, igniting the flames of contention between the two tech moguls.

Will the rivalry escalate?

As the dust settles from this titanic confrontation, the world watches with bated breath, wondering if the rivalry between Musk and Zuckerberg will escalate to the point of no return or if a truce might yet be brokered in the name of technological progress.

Only time will tell. Or, after a cage fight.

