Mysterious substance found inside the White House baffles Secret Service men

On Monday, a suspicious package containing white powder was discovered on the premises, necessitating a brief evacuation of the White House.

Cocaine hydrochloride, an illicit substance with a significant potential for addiction, was detected in the powder.

“U.S. Secret Service Uniform Division Officers located an unknown item on the White House complex,” the statement said. “As a precaution, the White House grounds were evacuated, and the DC Fire Departments Hazmat team responded.”

Mysterious Substance

The location and potential leaver of the item was not made clear in the statement. Additionally, it was not disclosed how much cocaine had been found or whether it represented a risk to the president or his staff.

The Ellipse, Lafayette Park, 17th Street, and Pennsylvania Avenue were among the sites near the White House that were evacuated.

Traffic congestion and delays in the downtown area were brought on by the road closures.

Witnesses said that hazmat teams were also spotted entering the White House’s West Wing, which houses the president’s office and apartment.

It is unknown if the president was informed of the issue of the mysterious substance or was present on the premises when the incident occurred.

With several security and screening measures, the West Wing is one of the White House’s most protected locations.

Additionally, it serves as the location of some of the meetings about sensitive information.

The incident aroused concerns about how potentially harmful material could have gotten onto the grounds of the White House and whether it was part of a planned attack on the president or his staff.

According to the Secret Service, it is investigating the incident and collaborating with other law enforcement organizations to identify the item’s origin and nature.

As soon as it was certain that there was no longer a threat, it added, it lifted all road closures and restored regular activities at the White House.

