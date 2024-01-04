Sports

Nadal triumphs in his first competitive singles encounter in Brisbane

January 4, 2024
Rafael Nadal’s victorious comeback at the Brisbane International was much more than just a win in the opening round. The 22-time major winner showed resolute perseverance by defeating Dominic Thiem, the former U.S. Open champion, 7-5, 6-1, after battling a hip injury for a year.

With his faultless performance, Rafael Nadal gave his season a noteworthy start and demonstrated his enduring talent despite recent setbacks.

Nadal said; “Today is honestly an emotional and important day for me,” an article from USA Today shared. and further added, “It’s been the longest period of time without being in a professional tournament since I started my tennis career, so, yeah, it’s an amazing feeling to come back.”

With just a few mistakes and six serve errors during the entire match, he demonstrated his incredible skill. He dominated the match after taking a vital break at 6-5 in the opening set because to his impressive forehand winners.

In Brisbane, where he was competing as a wildcard and ranked 672nd, Rafael Nadal acknowledged that the previous year had been the hardest of his professional career.

On the second day, rain caused outside action to be suspended, but there were still fierce fights inside the covered Pat Rafter Arena. With a 7-5, 6-4 victory over fifth-seeded Sebastian Korda, Yannick Hanfmann, ranked 51st, advanced to face Jordan Duckworth.

The 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin was surprised and left in suspense as the tournament’s drama continued when she lost to Arina Rodionova, ranked 113th, in a close 7-5, 7-6 (7) encounter in the women’s bracket.

Victoria Azarenka, the previous winner of the Brisbane International as well as the Australian Open, engaged Anna Kalinskaya in a nail-biting match during the tournament. Serving for the match, Azarenka faced strong opposition and was broken twice by her opponent.

