Naomi Osaka exacts revenge on Caroline Garcia at the Qatar Open, winning opening round

ByNidhi

February 13, 2024
Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka made a stunning comeback at the Qatar Open to exact revenge on Caroline Garcia for losing to her in the Australian Open first round. Osaka, who astonishingly made her court comeback only six months after giving birth, demonstrated her skill by winning 7-5, 6-4 in straight sets.

Osaka ended a run of three straight losses, demonstrating her tenacity as she now prepares for a difficult matchup with Croatia’s Petra Martic in the next round. Tennis fans everywhere are sure to be enthralled with Osaka’s trip, which is a monument to her unwavering energy.

After breaking service in the opening set, Garcia took the lead 5-3 against Osaka in a recent Australian Open encounter. Osaka, though, showed her tenacity by saving seven of eight break points and pulling off an incredible comeback. The four-time Grand Slam champion stormed to five straight game wins, taking the opening set 7–5 in the end. This exciting exchange brought Osaka’s determination to the forefront and prepared the audience for an unforgettable match between the two strong players.

Osaka and Martic’s colliding path

In the last game, Osaka won with a brilliant show of domination that included a crucial break and an elegant victory seal. What will be her next task? It was none other than Martic, the powerful server, who defeated Rus in a thrilling third-set tiebreaker. Ten years after their first meeting, Osaka and Martic’s tennis careers are about to collide once more. With Osaka’s prior victory in the past, excitement is growing for this intriguing matchup between two formidable teams.

Osaka said; “It was really tough today, but I also felt really inspired because I haven’t been here in a while, and just to see everyone out here,” and further she continues after her win on court “I saw a lot of Haitian and Japanese flags. It means a lot to me and it’s really nice to play in front of everyone.” an article from skysports mentioned.

