Home Asia Featured News shares pic of nebula taken by Hubble telescope. Can you spot...

NASA shares pic of nebula taken by Hubble telescope. Can you spot something else in ?

The image was posted around Thanksgiving on November 26

nasa-shares-pic-of-nebula-taken-by-hubble-telescope.-can-you-spot-it-something-else-in-it?

Author

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

Date

Category

AsiaFeatured NewsInternational
- Advertisement -

, Nov. 27 — The vast universe is home to many nebulae of various shapes and sizes. One photograph of a nebula, captured by the Hubble telescope has been shared on . Posted by Universe, the picture has grabbed the attention of netizens thanks to a fun question shared in . Chances are you’ll also find interesting to figure out the answer to the question. Even if you don’t, you can just enjoy the mesmerizing colours of this nebula.

“Do you see a in this Orion Nebula image from @NASAHubble… or is it just ?” reads the caption shared with the post. The picture shows the majestic Orion nebula captured from the Hubble telescope.

The image was posted around Thanksgiving on November 26.

Take a look at the post:

- Advertisement -

The post has garnered over 2,800 likes and numerous comments from netizens. While some confirmed that they could also see the shape of a in the picture, others found the celestial phenomenon beautiful.

What do you think of this post? Do you see a turkey in the Orion Nebula too?

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.com

HT Digital streams Ltd

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Patriot rubbishes DBKL liquor ban as infringement of non-Muslim rights

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 22 -- Veterans' group Persatuan Patriot Kebangsaan (Patriot) has condemned the recent decision by Kuala Lumpur...
Read more
Featured News

Joe Biden poised to name cabinet

India, Nov. 22 -- President-elect Joe Biden is moving quickly to fill out his administration and could name...
Read more
Featured News

Report: Umno, PAS and Bersatu must present united front to avoid three-cornered fights in GE15, says Tuan Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 22 -- , PAS and Bersatu must present a united front at the next general ...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram