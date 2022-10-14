Neelofa annoyed after pictures of son shared on social media without her consent

- Advertisement -

Neelofa is annoyed that pictures of her son, Muhammad Bilal, has been shared on social media without her consent.

The 33-year-old celebrity entrepreneur was upset that the photos surfaced online, and that some people had disrespected her privacy.

“Like any other mother, I would usually bring my son out,” said Neelofa, whose real name is Noor Neelofa Binti Mohd Noor.

“But when people bump into us and see Bilal’s face, I would always tell them to not share pictures of Bilal online.

“I’m so annoyed that some people just don’t know how to respect my privacy,” she said during an interview with Astro Awani.

She, however, added that she would reveal his face when the time is right.

“What I want to say is that if you see my son’s face next time, don’t share it on social media.

“Please respect my family’s privacy,” said the former host of TV show MeleTOP.

On social media, Neelofa has never revealed her son’s face and has always chosen photo angles of Bilal not facing the camera.

She married preacher Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail (better known as Pu Riz) in March last year. The couple welcomed their first son, Bilal, on January 29.

- Advertisement 2-

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comCopyright 2017 Malay Mail Online

Read More News:

Horrible celebrity breakups via therapists or tv shows

Related Posts