Netflix to stream 140 new titles, says goodbye to 30 others

Here’s your chance to catch some shows before they leave the streaming service this month. Netflix is saying goodbye to Schitt’s Creek among 30 other titles.

The good news is that 140 titles are joining the streaming service in October. Also leaving Netflix is docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. The award-wining show comprises 37 episodes focusing on the Church of Scientology and its mechanics.

Romantic comedies like 2001’s Bridget Jones Diary and Sandra Bullock starred Miss Congeniality and Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous are also making an exit.

Jane Fonda’s Monster-In Law will also be removed. In the drama category, notable exits include 8 Mile and The Notebook as well as Apocalypse Now Redux.

Highlights that are coming soon to Netflix in the month of Halloween include Season 3 of Bling Empire, Polish drama High Water and Italian romantic comedy Jumping from High Places.

Scary movies include Mr Harrigan’s Phone which is a Blumhouse adaptation of Stephen King’s short novel. It stars Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell.

Riveting docu series that are set to arrive include Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake and the Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo. The latter tells the tale of a Chinese man who leaves home to pursue a career in Romanian literature and culture.

Also coming are Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes which features new audio tapes of the infamous killer presented by Joe Berlinger.

For lighter entertainment Derry Girls returns with Season 3 of the teen sitcom series set in 90’s Ireland. There’s also Filipino drama Doll House and Korean thriller series Glitch to look forward to.

The Luckiest Girl Alive also makes its way to Netflix this month. The Mila Kunis starrer is an adaptation of Jessica Knoll’s book and tells the tale of a successful woman in New York City whose life is upended when she is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life.

