New ferry service connects India and Sri Lanka, praised by passengers, aided by Delhi

Since its launch in August 2024, the Shivagangai ferry has been making waves, both literally and diplomatically, as it reconnects India and Sri Lanka after a 40-year break in sea transport. Carrying an average of 100 passengers several times a week across the Palk Strait, the ferry service links Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu with Kankesanthurai in northern Sri Lanka, traversing 60 nautical miles in just four hours.

The resumption of the ferry service, following decades of disruption due to cyclones, Sri Lanka’s civil war and security concerns, has been heralded as a significant step in strengthening ties between the two nations.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the ferry as “a new chapter in diplomatic and economic ties” while former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe called it a major leap forward in connectivity.

The ferry service operator

Operated by IndSri Ferry Services, an Indian company, and subsidized by the Indian government, the ferry offers affordable travel for diverse groups of passengers, with tickets priced at 5,000 Indian rupees (about $60) —much lower than flights between the countries.

The air-conditioned vessel has 133 and 27 seats, respectively, in the ordinary and premium classes.

The passengers vary from traders hauling goods like handloom saris and electronics to families reconnecting with their roots and tourists eager to explore their neighbouring countries.

Started by a Tamil Sri Lankan businessman, a Singapore PR

The ferry service is the brainchild of Niranjan Nanthagopan, a Tamil Sri Lankan businessman and Singapore permanent resident who is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

For Nanthagopan, whose ancestors transported passengers on twin-hulled boats called catamarans between Jaffna and Nagapattinam 120 years ago, the project represents a “great dream” of reconnecting the two regions. The 58-year-old businessman is the founder of IndSri Holdings, the Singaporean company that owns IndSri Ferry Services, according to The Straits Times.

The service has become so popular that it may add a second ferry soon, reported the Straits Times, quoting the ship’s captain.

The ferry sets out from Nagapattinam at 8 am and reaches Kankesanthurai around noon. It begins its return journey from Kankesanthurai at 2 pm and arrives at Nagapattinam around 6 pm.

Earlier ferry services

Ferry services between the two countries go back a long time.

The Indo-Ceylon Express, also known as the Boat Mail, began operations in the early 1900s, connecting Chennai in India to Colombo in Sri Lanka. Passengers were taken by train from Chennai to Dhanuskodi, where they would embark on a ferry, which would take them to Talaimannar in northern Sri Lanka. From there, they would travel by train to Colombo. This route was popular until the outbreak of the Sri Lankan civil war in 1982, when it was suspended for safety reasons.

Much later, the government-owned Shipping Corporation of India launched a ferry service between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai using a high-speed craft named Cheriyapani in October last year, but it suspended the service soon after because of rough weather and unavailability of an exclusive ferry.

The new Shivagangai ferry also had teething troubles when it started plying in August. Initially planned to operate daily, the ferry service was reduced to three days a week for lack of demand. However, with more people wanting to come on board, the ferry has been sailing four days a week – on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays – since September 21.

Passengers can book tickets online on the IndSri website, sailindsri.com, and with authorized travel agents.

Traders form a significant portion of the passenger base, taking advantage of the ferry’s generous 50 kg luggage allowance to transport goods between the two countries.

What the passengers say

The passengers on board praised the ferry service lavishly in a YouTube video posted by The Hindu newspaper.

Sri Lankan Mohamad Rayal said, “I have travelled by air before but going by sea is a great experience. I hope this service continues successfully.”

Arul Janani, a young woman attending Jaffna University, said her university friends were eager to take the ferry.

Saravanan, a young Indian, said he was travelling with a group of five families to Sri Lanka to see the place where, according to the Ramayana, Sita, was held in captivity by Ravana.

Amirul Hamsan, an elderly Sri Lankan, said: “The ferry ride now is much more comfortable compared to the past. In those days, we had to get down in a small boat to reach the port, but this goes directly there.”

Iqbal Mohamed, a middle-aged Sri Lankan, said: “We expect this service to increase to a daily basis. Families are enjoying travelling on this.”

Indian move to promote trade and tourism

The ferry service is viewed as a strategic move by India to enhance its presence in the region and promote trade and tourism between the two countries.

The focus on tourism is evident from the ferry’s choice of ports.

Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu is a pilgrim centre known for its temples, beaches and the Kodikkarai Wildlife Sanctuary:

Kankesanthurai, about 20 km from Jaffna, is a tourist destination known for its beautiful beaches, temples and historical landmarks.

The ferry service has the support of both countries.

Sri Lanka has eased the tax normally imposed on passengers departing by sea.

Meanwhile, the Indian government is giving financial assistance. It is providing over 25 million Sri Lankan rupees (more than $85,0000) a month to support the ferry service and has also granted $63.65 million for the rehabilitation of Kankesanthurai harbour, reported the Press Trust of India.