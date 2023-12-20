US politics USA

New Hampshire Democrats outraged, rally behind Biden

ByGemma Iso

December 20, 2023
New Hampshire

New Hampshire Democrats, frustrated by Joe Biden’s absence on the state’s primary ballot, are launching a spirited write-in campaign to secure a win for the president.

New Hampshire Democrats

Despite Biden’s earlier decision to stay off the ballot, a group of seasoned operatives is rallying support through grassroots efforts and a dedicated write-in campaign.

The move comes in the wake of discontent over the Democratic National Committee’s decision to reposition New Hampshire in the primary schedule.

Kathy Sullivan, former chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, emphasized the larger goal of organizing Democrats for a competitive general election and showcasing the state’s importance in the 2028 primary process.

The write-in campaign initiative

The campaign, led by two official staff members and supported by top Democrats, aims to raise $75,000 to educate voters about the write-in process.

The initiative, organized into various “clubs” for tasks like fundraising and organizing, relies heavily on volunteers.

Granite for America, a super PAC offshoot, is fundraising to conduct direct voter contact, complementing the official write-in campaign’s efforts. Despite the decentralized approach, the campaign’s success remains uncertain, with supporters acknowledging challenges in tracking participation.

Why Is Biden keeping a distance?

While the Biden campaign is aware of the support initiative, it has maintained distance and declined to comment.

The campaign’s focus is on uniting Democrats behind Biden for his reelection, even as the New Hampshire Democrats work with determination, driven by a shared goal of preventing a Republican presidency.

Ray Buckley, chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, highlighted the urgency instilled by the Trump era, pushing Democrats to set aside grievances for the greater cause.

Despite lingering frustrations, Democrats plan to address concerns post-Biden’s potential inauguration in 2025, having navigated the path to turning New Hampshire into a competitive “purple state” through determined efforts, albeit with “gritted teeth.”

Read More News

Jacob Ashcroft: The kid racer with potential

Cover Photo: YouTube

Related Post

Entertainment Celebrity US politics

Lara Trump releases tribute song to first responders, panned on social media

September 3, 2024
US politics Celebrity Entertainment

The View host Ana Navarro roasts Megyn Kelly, calling her a dismal failure for attacking CNN’s Kaitlan Collins

August 30, 2024
Entertainment Celebrity US politics

Swifties for Kamala raise more than $120,000

August 29, 2024

You missed

Asia Travel

Epic solo journey navigating 8,000 km from KL to Beijing by bus and train

October 4, 2024 Jara Carballo
Middle-East

Iran fires missiles at Israel, ‘Our main weapon is the blood of martyrs,’ says Iran minister

October 4, 2024 Abhijit
China

China eases homebuying restrictions in bid to revive economy

October 4, 2024 Abhijit
India

Everest growing taller due to eroding river, study finds

October 3, 2024 Abhijit