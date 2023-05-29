New law prohibits drag performers from being seen in public

Drag performers in Tennessee are in trouble as a new law prohibits them from being seen in public.

This is due to the legislation banning “adult cabaret entertainment” on public property or in locations where it can be viewed by minors. The measure covers topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators, or similar entertainers.

“There is a scare factor,” Ms. Green-Bean, a drag king, said of the law, “because they’ve given people the right to be hateful.”

Save Children From Obscenity

The clause, according to a spokesperson for Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, is intended to protect children from “obscene, sexualized entertainment.”

With the passage of this legislation, organisations such as the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) have proclaimed their intention to challenge it. “If this law is used to penalise a drag performer or shut down a family-friendly LGBTQ event, we will oppose its enforcement,” Stella Yarbrough, legal director for the ACLU of Tennessee, remarked.

Apart from the serious possibility of criminal prosecution, drag performers worry that such legislation will harm LGBTQ+ youngsters across the state. These young people will be denied the opportunity to see representations of their community.

Drag Performers “corrupt” Children?

The appropriateness of a drag show is determined by various variables, including the show’s content, the child’s age level, and the values and beliefs of the parents or guardians.

Adult themes, sexual innuendos, and even explicit language are common in drag shows. In some states, this could be the tipping point for drag performers.

Some performances may be more family-friendly, emphasising the artistry, humour, and inventiveness of drag, but others may be more adult-oriented, containing content that is inappropriate for children. Parents or guardians must use their discretion when assessing if a particular drag show is acceptable for their child’s age and knowledge.

Exposure to different forms of artistic expression, including drag, can broaden children’s perspectives and promote inclusivity and acceptance. However, it is crucial for parents to engage in open conversations with their children about the content they encounter and to provide guidance and context as necessary.

Photo above is from Pexels

