Nicki Minaj underwent breast reduction surgery

Nicki Minaj recently revealed her “new boobs” after undergoing breast reduction surgery. The rapper shared an Instagram selfie video promoting her song “Barbie World” from the upcoming “Barbie” movie soundtrack.

In the video, Minaj can be seen flaunting her cleavage in two low-cut tops while mouthing the lyrics to her collaboration with Ice Spice.

Happy about the outcome

Minaj captioned her post with “New boobs who dis?” indicating her excitement about her breast reduction. This announcement comes more than a year after she expressed her desire to downsize her breasts.

In May 2022, she revealed on Instagram Live that someone in the industry had advised her to have her boobs removed, and although she initially hesitated, she eventually realized it was the right decision. She joked about embracing the upcoming “A cup season.”

Sharing about her wardrobe malfunction

During the Met Gala that same month, Minaj discussed a wardrobe malfunction with her Burberry gown and jokingly mentioned her smaller cup size due to the reduction. She playfully told La La Anthony from Vogue that people should enjoy seeing her breasts because they won’t be visible like that again.

Minaj’s decision to undergo breast reduction surgery follows a trend among female musicians discussing their cosmetic procedures. Doja Cat, for example, revealed in March that she had undergone a breast reduction and liposuction, sharing updates on her recovery and the healing process on Twitter.

Doja Cat also had a procedure

She mentioned that she was four days into her recovery and feeling alright. However, she mentioned that her thighs were quite painful if she moved too much due to the liposuction she had undergone. Despite this, she expressed that her healing process was progressing quickly.

Doja Cat clarified that her breast reduction resulted in a size 32C. Additionally, she specified that fat was removed rather than being transferred to another area of her body through a procedure known as “fat transfer.”

