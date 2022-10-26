Nights in Bangkok: The Food Tour

- Advertisement -

My badminton friends and I had bought plane tickets months before the flight. With a P7,000 round trip to Bangkok, how could we be wrong?

We took a shuttle to our horrible hotel and checked in. The location was nice, but it was like walking into Divisoria on a Saturday morning. The last time we stayed in the area, at night, the streets were closed and turned into bars with tables, chairs, chilled drinks, and street food all around you.

Since the pandemic, things have changed. No more drinking and eating on the streets. That’s the last time I’m staying in that mad house.

Oh, the food was still exceptional. Our first meal was at Thipsamai, where we feasted on the best or at least the most popular pad thai in Thailand. We of course had the freshly squeezed orange juice replete with pulpits (a must).

The pad thai cannot be missed. Outstanding! There was a slight change though. I noticed they no longer cook this specialty noodle dish over burning wood on the streets outside since cooking on the streets is no longer allowed. Still, very good but without the smoky aroma.

The next day, we all went to Or Tor Kor market, where they have all sorts of snacks and food. Here we were like headless chickens, not knowing where to go and what to eat. Everything was delicious. We had green papaya salad, chicken curry, roast duck and lechon, tender anise beef over noodles, the most delicious chicharon, and many others. In short, “nakakataranta.”

That place is a must-visit. Right beside is Chatuchak weekend market where you’ll find food, clothes, furniture, statues, etc. with a tip from a good friend, lawyer Dindo Arcinas, I got a beautiful statue at Chatuchak.

The following day we were at the Paragon mall and zeroed in on the fried chicken. You’ll know when you see the long line. And right close to that stall is one that sells crab fried rice. That too shouldn’t be missed. Sarap!

This food court offers the best street food of Bangkok, all clumped together in this clean, comfortable food court. To me though, I love the ambiance of a place that is not too nice but is teeming with unexpected delicious food discoveries.

Another restaurant not to be missed is Somboon Seafood restaurant. Here, we had Thai fried rice, fried lumpia stuffed with crab meat, and my most favorite crab curry. It is all crab meat with Thai curry paste.

The crab meat used to come in huge chunks. It’s still very good but the chunks are no longer as huge. I guess the crabs also underwent their version of the pandemic. Somboon has branches all over Bangkok. We missed another favorite place, Soi Polo. They were closed when we were there.

I noticed also that Thailand is now open to marijuana. There are marijuana shops all over and everyone, including tourists, is allowed to smoke it. I’m sure this will be an attraction to many visitors. Amsterdam in Asia! I said I noticed. I didn’t say I tried. Defensive ba?

I love Bangkok and I’ll be back soon. Just waiting for our coordinator/ director/ friend Dina to find us the next bargain plane ticket. Meanwhile, diet muna.

Check them out. I just hope they open the streets to night parties again.

Happy eating!PS: My Japan food tour is still open for Nov. 20 and Dec. 11. Call Pia at (02) 85531724.

