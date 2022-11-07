Nintendo heats up the Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet with with commercial featuring ITZY

- Advertisement -

The Pokemon Company is pleased to announce the release of a new commercial featuring JYP Entertainment’s five-girl group, ITZY.

The commercial featuring ITZY has been released in Asia where the group has a particularly strong following, and then steadily rolled out in other countries.

In addition to the full edition commercial, its making-of video and short videos will be released on various social networking sites.

The collaboration commercial on how to play “Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet”

The Pokemon Company is working diligently to make sure everyone around the world gets to enjoy animated TV shows, trading card games, video games, and more featuring Pokemon.

ITZY has already participated in campaigns for “Pokemon Legends: Arceus”, the “Pokemon Trading Card Game”, and “Pokemon UNITE”.

“As ITZY and Pokemon’s next initiative, we released the commercial for the newest chapter in the Pokemon series: Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. In this commercial, ITZY members explain the features and various ways to play “Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet” in different situations.

Enjoy the stages based on various ways of playing such as “adventure”, “Terastal Phenomenon”, and a “multiplayer gameplay” as smooth as a single cut video.

