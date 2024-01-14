Fans are thrilled by the new Australian Open promo featuring Novak Djokovic being proclaimed the GOAT

A new marketing video released by the Australian Open’s official social media channel has tennis fans excited as the 2024 competition draws near. A video that pays tribute to Novak Djokovic, deeming him the “Greatest of All Time,” has gone viral and generated a lot of conversation. Acknowledging Djokovic’s unrivaled tennis heritage, the excitement around the Melbourne Slam has escalated as the main event gets underway on Sunday, January 14.

The highlighted section focuses on the defending champion’s incredible 10 titles and the current World No. 1’s unparalleled dominance at the Australian Open. This gripping story not only highlights their incredible record but also solidifies their place in tennis history as the ten-time Australian Open champion, leaving a lasting legacy.

A fan posted; “With his records and achievements, time is the ultimate truth teller. Media machinery can only do so much. Great to see Nole finally getting more and more recognition for being THE GOAT while he is still very much active on tour,” an article from sportskeeda.com mentioned.

Other fan wrote; “Glad that mainstream media is more and more accepting the fact that this man just might have overtaken the two media darlings,”

John McEnroe praises Serbians ahead of the Australian Open in 2024: “Unless you have real belief that you can beat Novak Djokovic, you’ve got no chance at all”

The legendary tennis player John McEnroe praised Novak Djokovic in a recent interview, calling the Serb’s extraordinary technical, mental, and physical skills the finest he’s ever seen. McEnroe stressed that opponents of the 24-time Grand Slam champion must have a strong sense of self-belief. McEnroe’s acknowledgement of Djokovic’s domination highlights his unparalleled brilliance on the court.

McEnroe shared; “Technically he’s the best player I’ve seen: mentally, physically. Unless you have the real belief in your head that you can beat him, you’ve got no chance at all,”

The Serbian champion has won an incredible ten titles at the Melbourne Slam, an incredible accomplishment that has led McEnroe to compare it to Rafael Nadal’s dominance of the French Open. This determined Serb is defying statistical conventions as he redefines tennis supremacy on the famous Melbourne courts.

Read More News