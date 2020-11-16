Home Asia Featured News Now, preacher Ebit Lew helps Zoo Negara by donating

Now, preacher Ebit Lew helps Zoo Negara animals by donating food

In his latest post on Facebook, he said he was approached by the zoo to help the animals

Malay Mail
Malay Mail

Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 16 — Preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew’s latest philanthropy effort is now helping .

His latest effort took him to Zoo Negara where he donated 200 kilogrammes of beef and 500 kilogrammes of vegetables and fruits.

In his latest post on , he said he was approached by the zoo to help the animals.

Sayu rasa hati bila dapat permintaan dari zoo negara untuk selamatkan haiwan disana. Perbelanjaan mereka 1 juta sebulan…

“Their monthly expenses reach RM1 million just for and maintenance.”

“They have not received any income since the start of the movement control order. They are in need of funds,” he shared in the post.

He added that the zoo welcomes any assistance be financially or in kind.

“Whoever that wants to assist can contact the zoo directly,” he ended the post.

The post has since received 67,000 reactions and shared 5,100 times.

Known for his generosity, Lew’s previous efforts include supplying two tankers to Batu Caves during the recent crisis in the Klang Valley and handing out food to KLIA .

He also opened a chain of 10 Elews Mart spread across the Klang Valley which offers household essentials at affordable rates as a way of giving back to the community.

