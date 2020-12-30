Nurse tested positive after getting COVID-19 vaccine

- Advertisement -A nurse tested positive for COVID-19 after getting the vaccine and this is not good news for pro-vaccine campaigners. The story is the nurse, Matthew W,. a 45-year-old in San Diego, received the Pfizer vaccine Dec. 18 Six days later, after working a shift in the COVID-19 unit, Matthew had chills, muscle pain and fatigue. A drive-up hospital test confirmed he was positive for COVID-19, reports ABC News. Experts are saying this is not surprising at all since it is possible the nurse was infected before receiving the vaccine. However, there may be another possible scenario to explain why the nurse tested positive after getting the jab. There is an incubation period that may be as much as two weeks and if he contracted it after the vaccine it’s still in line with what we know, says Dr. Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist with Family Health Centers of San Diego. Patients don’t immediately develop COVID-19 protection after being vaccinated. “We know from the vaccine clinical trials that it’s going to take about 10 to 14 days for you to start to develop protection from the vaccine,” said Dr. Ramers said to 10News. Ramers said after those 10 to 14 days, patients still need a second vaccine dose for full protection. Officials said every individual will need two vaccine intake to make it work. “That first dose we think gives you somewhere around 50%, and you need that second dose to get up to 95%,” Ramers added. After getting the jab, Matthew said he experienced arm soreness, which doctors say is the only known vaccine side effect.
