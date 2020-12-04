Home International COVID-19 Obama, Bush & will publicly get COVID shots ‘if it’s safe!’

Obama, Bush & Clinton will publicly get COVID shots ‘if it’s safe!’

The three ex-presidents want the vaccine distributed among the priority population first before taking it on camera!

The former presidents want to help promote the vaccine

Author

Avatar
Kazi Mahmood

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID-19AsiaFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Three former U.S. presidents, , George W. Bush and Bill are ready to volunteer to allay fears among Americans to take the COVID-19 .

Their aim is to prove its safety to the American public and ready, and they will be first in line to take . But they will only get after the authorities prove is safe and after its distribution among high-risk populations.

Vaccine makers and have already submitted approval requests to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their COVID-19 vaccines.

“People like Anthony , who I know and I’ve worked with, I trust completely,” Obama, 59, said in an interview with SiriusXM on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

“So, if Anthony Fauci tells me this vaccine is safe and can vaccinate, you know, immunize you from getting COVID, absolutely, I’m going to take it.”

“I promise you that when it’s been made for people who are less at risk, I will take it,” the 44th president added.

He, however, said the vaccine will probably first become available for high-risk communities.

“I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this , and what I don’t trust is getting COVID.”

- Advertisement -

Fauci said the majority of Americans who wish to get vaccinated for COVID-19 should be able to do so by April or May next year.

President Bush, 74, has also contacted and Dr Deborah Birx, both part of the coronavirus task force, to see how he can help.

Bush informed the doctors when the time is right, he wants to do what he can to help encourage his fellow citizens to get vaccinated.

He wants the authorities to deem the vaccine safe and administered to the priority populations before he too gets in line on camera for his shot.

- Advertisement -

is no different. The 42nd president, 74, plans to join Bush and Obama in publicly promoting the vaccine once it becomes available.

He is in line to take his shot after it’s made available to him and after they administer the dose to the priority list first.

And he will do it in a public setting if it will help urge all Americans to do the same, PEOPLE reports.

So far, there are more than 13,999,300 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. At least 273,500 people have died.

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Tengku Zafrul: Govt targets shadow economy, no more selling of duty-free cigarettes

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 28 -- The government announced several measures to improve revenue collection including from the shadow economy,...
Read more
Featured News

After Budget vote debacle, sources say Anwar asked for a week to prove majority support and will quit as Pakatan’s chief if he cannot

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 28 -- Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is said to have pleaded with his Pakatan...
Read more
Featured News

Has the sun set on Anwar’s time as Opposition chief?

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 4 -- Open unhappiness within the Opposition over Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's unexpected call to let...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram