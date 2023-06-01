Ocasio-Cortez furious at Musk for alleged viral Twitter fake account

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, is upset with Twitter after a spoof account of her started trending, blaming CEO Elon Musk for the site’s current traffic.

AOC said on Tuesday, “FYI there’s a fake account on here impersonating me and going viral.”

She said that the Twitter CEO has engaged it, boosting visibility, implying that Musk is promoting the account on the platform.

Ocasio-Cortez made it known that she and her team are assessing the situation on how to move forward. At the same time, she warns the public to be careful and to be discerning about what they see and hear online because these are issuing false policy statements and are spreading.

The furiousness of Ocasio-Cortez

Despite using the same profile picture as the congresswoman, the bogus account makes it apparent that it is not AOC by publishing under the moniker “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Press Release (parody).”

Ocasio-Cortez has been a vocal opponent of Musk’s new Twitter verification rule, which makes it easier for more accounts to receive blue checkmarks.

The congresswoman has the gray checkmark to clearly distinguish it from other verified pages, while the parody has the formerly desired blue checkmark.

The usage of the word “parody” in the username and biography, according to Twitter’s help center, does not violate the platform’s user standards.

Here are some excerpts from the so-called ‘parody’ which angered the Congresswoman:

“I can’t believe people would think these parody tweets are from our office when they are fake. Come on y’all you know I would never say something as stupid as that,” the parody account joked in response to AOC’s criticism.

The account hit back at AOC in a series of tweets Tuesday, joking that the congresswoman was going to make parody “illegal.”

